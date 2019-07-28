Direct flight of Austrian airlines to Tehran to continue

On the sidelines of a meeting with a number of Semnan provincial economic activists, Stefan Scholz added that in spite of threats, Vienna never cut off its flight to Tehran, and flights from Tehran to the Austrian capital will continue.

He stated that in 2017, an estimated 1,600 Iranian students were freely admitted in Austria, and Vienna has been cooperating with Tehran in various sectors.

The ambassador to Austria in Tehran went on to say, "Iran can leave behind the foggy sanctions’ situation, and Austria is ready to cooperate with the municipality of Semnan in the urban sector."

Schultz noted, "To overcome the challenge of water scarcity, we must take small steps, and over the past three decades, 40 Austrian lakes have had many environmental problems that, with scientific approaches, now have a lot of water in these lakes."

He added that the exchange of information in different fields of science is an order and Austria cooperates with Iran in different sectors.

The Austrian ambassador to Tehran highlighted that now, with the investment of an Austrian company, 30 hectares of land were purchased in the western part of Iran and will be used to produce walnuts in the area.

Austrian Ambassador to Tehran, along with Christoph Grab Mayer, the Economic Attaché to the Austrian Embassy in Iran, reviewed the Semnan economic and commercial capacities in a one-day trip to the province.

