Austria, Iran to continue economic cooperation ignoring sanctions

The Austrian commercial Attaché made the remarks in a meeting with a number businessmen in Semnan province.

The US sanction against Iran has no legal impact on Austria, but it has consequences that make Austrian companies hesitate to cooperate with Iran, he said.

Iran's market is a major market for Austrian firms, he said.

Most of Austrian companies are from private sector and this has slowed down pace of cooperation mainly under the current economic sanctions, he said.

Iranian companies found better mechanism to cope with the imposed sanctions and took the best decisions, he pointed out.

Austria is to spare no efforts to broaden economic cooperation with Iran in various fields under the US sanctions, he said.

Austrian commercial attache accompanied Austrian Ambassador to Tehran Stefan Scholz in a one day tour to Semnan to visit economic capabilities in the province.

