Iran's envoy for JCPOA meets with Russian, Chinese, EU counterparts

Abbas Araghchi who is in Vienna to participate in an extraordinary meeting of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) Joint Commission, held meetings with the representatives before the main meeting.

Araghchi arrived in Vienna today. The extraordinary meeting of the JCPOA Joint Commission is being held on the request of Iran, France, Britain and Germany. All are signatories to the nuclear deal that was signed in 2015 after two years of marathon talks, and was implemented in 2016.

The previous meeting of the Joint Commission was convened on June 28.

The current meeting is scheduled to discuss the latest developments in the status of the nuclear deal, also known as the JCPOA.

