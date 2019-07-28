Dy FMs meeting of JCPOA Joint Commission underway in Austria

The meeting began a few minutes ago with representatives of the five remaining signatories in Coburg hotel.

Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and EU foreign policy service's Secretary General Helga Schmid are co-presiding the session.

Araghchi has also held separate meetings with Russian and Chinese representatives, as well as with the European officials.

The previous meeting of the Joint Commission was convened on June 28.

The current meeting is scheduled to discuss the latest developments in the status of the nuclear deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

