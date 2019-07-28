No lasting security viable in region without Iran: Omani FM

Yusuf bin Alawi who is visiting Tehran for discussing latest developments with Iranian officials, made the remarks at a meeting with President Hassan Rouhani

He said that today the region is passing through fabricated and proxy crises.

The senior Omani diplomat said that Tehran and Muscat, despite all challenges they are facing, should try hard toward establishing sustainable security and stability in the region.

The foreign minister also emphasized that Iran and Oman have fraternal relations, and their cooperation in various fields, particularly investment and trade, are on the rise.

Foreign Minister bin Alawi bin Abdullah arrived in Tehran on Saturday to talk with Iranian officials as a part of ongoing consultations on regional and bilateral issues.

He has also talked with Iran's Foreign Minister Javad Zarif.

The visit comes three months after the foreign minister's latest visit to Tehran.

Iran and Oman that are lying on both sides of the strategic Strait of Hormuz in the Persian Gulf enjoy numerous shared concerns in the region.

