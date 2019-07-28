President: Foreign forces in region pose threat to security

He made the remarks in a meeting with Oman's Foreign Minister Yusuf bin Alawi.

The president affirmed that the Islamic Republic of Iran has always tried to help ensure safety of free shipping in the Gulf of Oman, the Persian Gulf, and the Strait of Hormuz.

He emphasized that Iran and Oman have always cooperated to resolve regional issues, and took positive steps hand in hand.

President Rouhani said that efforts to stop killing civilians in Yemen and prepare the ground for Syria reconstruction and return of the refugees to the country should be prioritized in the region, urging cooperation on sending humanitarian aid to the Yemeni people who are in need of food and medicine.

Rouhani expressed deep concern about extensive violence being perpetrated by the Israeli leaders against Palestinians and demolition of their homes, saying, "dangerous and unwarranted decision for the future of Palestine, known as the Deal of the Century, is worrisome."

The president emphasized that Iran has never been the initiator of tension in the region, and the current tensions are rooted in the US unilateral withdrawal from the nuclear deal and the illusions of Washington.

Condemning the seizure of the tanker carrying Iranian crude by the UK, he said, "Iran will stand against any form of lawbreaking act that threatens the security of traffic in the Persian Gulf, Strait of Hormuz and Gulf of Oman."

Oman's Foreign Minister Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdullah arrived in Tehran on Saturday in the context of ongoing consultations on regional and bilateral issues with Iranian officials.

He has also talked with Iran's Foreign Minister Javad Zarif.

Iran and Oman enjoy numerous shared concerns in the region as well as longstanding cultural amity and exemplary friendship.

9156**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish