Russia urges Iran to practice restraint on JCPOA

Ryabkov who is in Vienna to attend JCPOA Arbitral Commission told Russian media that Russia understands Iran's decision to reduce its commitments to the deal.

He added that Iran decision may make those in Washington who seek failure of the JCPOA to create new wave of escalation.

Earlier in a message the Permanent Representative to the International Organizations in Vienna and the International Atomic Energy Agency Mikhail Ulyanov said: "US officials insist on prohibition of uranium #enrichment for Iran, they forgot that enrichment is an inalienable right of all States Parties of #NPT under its article 4."

"This legal nihilism (or ignorance) is detrimental to the integrity of the nuclear non-proliferation regime," he noted.

Elaborating on Sunday's JCPOA Arbitral Commission meeting in Vienna, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said after the previous round of the JCPOA which was held on June 28, Iran's new policies as regard stopping some of its commitments to the nuclear deal has resulted in practical and tangible effects and the European parties called for discussing the issue before the foreign ministers' meeting.

Meanwhile, Iran has announced some of other parties' lack of commitment regarding effectiveness of lifting sanctions in letter to EU Foreign Policy Chief Federica Mogherini and other signatories to the nuclear deal, he added.

Mousavi noted that the JCPOA parties believe that it would be more suitable to review these issues before the foreign ministers' meeting.

