Iranian chess player stands third in Switzerland

Maghsoodloo became third after Santosh Gujrathi Vidit from India and Sam Shankland from the Unites States, with 7 wins, 5 draws, and 3 losses.

All in all, he received 20.5 points (9.5 in blitz, 8 in rapid, 3 in classic) to become fourth.

Maghsoodloo is to play Hungarian Peter Leko in classic section.

The event, being held 23-31 July, is the 52nd round of Biel International Chess Festival, in which Maghsoodloo, 18, is the second youngest player after Uzbek Nodirbek Abdusattorov, 14.

He has already become champion in the world, Asian, and national contests.

