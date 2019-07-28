64 foreign reporters receive Iran visas in one month

From June 22-July 22, 2019, some 64 reporters from 13 countries received Iranian visas to come to Iran for professional reporting.

The amount of press visa for foreign reporters has been the same in the previous months, and scores of reporters and correspondents of international media received Iranian visas.

Covering events, producing various types of programs, making documentaries and interviews as well as reporting on ancient and historical heritages in the country were on top of the goals for giving Iranian visa.

Currently some 150 international media have offices in Iran and those without branches receive long-term license for journalistic activities upon request.

9156**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish