Iran FM official sees no military solutions to regional crises

Hamidreza Dehqani, who is a special aide to Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif made the remark on Sunday during a meeting in Tunisia with Foreign minister of Libya Mohamed Taher Siala.

Dehqani, also the director of Middle East and North African Department of the Foreign Ministry, referred to the crisis in Syria and outlined Iran’s efforts to find a diplomatic solution to the crisis.

He said that the crises across the region, including Libya, have no military solution.

The Islamic Republic of Iran has always stressed the need for adjustment of political conflicts in the region through diplomatic means, the official said.

The Libyan foreign minister, for his part, said that although the Libyan government has always underlined the significance of finding political solutions to regional crises, particularly to the crises going on in Libya, some groups are not likely to adhere to diplomatic means.

Dehqani arrived in Tunisia to participate in the funeral ceremony of the late president of the country Beji Caid Essebsi.

