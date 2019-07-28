Iran, ASEAN enjoy extensive capacity for developing ties

Speaking in a meeting with Iran Ambassdor to Indonesia Valliollah Mohammadi Nasr Abadi, Jock Hoi referred to Iran old civilization and its cultural richness, urging cooperation in oil, gas and technology fields.

Expressing congratulations on Iran joining to Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia and readiness of the ASEAN secretariat to finalize projects suggested by Iran, he described this act as start of important negotiations.

He added that ASEAN is following up developments in Iran and the Persian Gulf.

The secretary-general discussed exchange of delegations, visiting Iran and hosting Iranian delegations.

During the meeting both sides emphasized holding exhibition, exchanging students and professors and boosting interactions.

Meanwhile, Mohammadi Nasr Abadi referred to Iran's capacities in economic, scientific, technology and cultural fields and called for promoting cooperation with ASEAN states.

He noted that Iran in line with reinforcing relations with ASEAN states, is willing to join the ASEAN Regional Forum.

Pointing to US withdrawal from Iran nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), imposing unilateral sanctions in stark contrast to the UN Security Council Resolution 2231, the Iranian envoy said that exchange of ASEAN delegations with Iran will help mutual understanding.

ASEAN is a regional intergovernmental organization comprising ten countries in Southeast Asia, which promotes intergovernmental cooperation and facilitates economic, political, security, military, educational, and socio-cultural integration among its members and other countries in Asia.

It also regularly engages other countries in the Asia-Pacific region and beyond.

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish