Omani FM meets with Iran President

Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdullah who arrived in Tehran on Saturday. He has already met with Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammad-Javad Zarif and Secretary of Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani.

Last week, Oman's Foreign Ministry had announced that the visit will be made as a part of the two Middle Eastern countries' bilateral relations and the ongoing consultations between Tehran and Muscat.

According to the statement, regional developments will also be discussed in Tehran.

The visit comes three months after the foreign minister's latest visit to Tehran.

Iran and Oman enjoy numerous shared concerns in the region as well as longstanding cultural amity and exemplary friendship.

