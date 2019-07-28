28 July 2019 - 13:11
Iran, China to review int'l, regional developments

Tehran, July 28, IRNA - Head of the International Liaison Department of the Communist Party of China Song Tao arrived in Tehran to explore ways to develop strategic cooperation.

Tao's visit is being made upon the invitation of the Advisor to the Supreme Leader and Head of Academy of Persian Language and Literature Gholamali Haddad Adel.

The Chinese official is scheduled to hold talks with Speaker of the Iranian Parliament Ali Larijani and some other senior officials.

Developing strategic cooperation, discussing regional and international developments, reviewing joint research activities between the Expediency Council and the Communist Party of China are on agenda of the Chinese official.

