Iran, China to review int'l, regional developments

Tao's visit is being made upon the invitation of the Advisor to the Supreme Leader and Head of Academy of Persian Language and Literature Gholamali Haddad Adel.

The Chinese official is scheduled to hold talks with Speaker of the Iranian Parliament Ali Larijani and some other senior officials.

Developing strategic cooperation, discussing regional and international developments, reviewing joint research activities between the Expediency Council and the Communist Party of China are on agenda of the Chinese official.

9376**1416

