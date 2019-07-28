Gov't Spox says no reservation to hear Pompeo

The US can make a wall and a border and can blockade Iran by Economic Terrorism; our active diplomacy will make bridges between the Iranian people and the world public opinions, said Ali Rabiei.

Rabiei said Press TV host Marzieh Hashemi can have an interview with Mike Pompeo if he is interested.

Rabiei said that as President Hassan Rouhani said Iran has already proved it military power and now it is our soft power and diplomacy that have a say, which was manifested in the visits of Foreign Minister Mohammad-Javad Zarif to six countries and his intensive talks over the past two weeks, as well as, his interviews with media in New York.

Zarif's interviews with popular media made Pompeo ask for an interview with Iranian media.

"We announce that Press TV host Marzieh Hashemi can go to interview him to give him the chance to say what he wants to say."

He added that the way they treated Iranian journalists was disrespect to dialog and media, as well.

The image that the Islamic Republic is isolated, is misinformation by the US and the Israel, smashed to pieces last week; wherever the US intended to make a wall by the Economic Terrorism, it was broken by Zarif and other officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, he said.

