Iran hosting 19th int'l construction expo

The 19th International Exhibition of Building and Construction Industry was inaugurated on Sunday by Iran's Minister of Roads and Urban Development Mohammad Eslami in Tehran International Trade Fair.

The exhibition that spans 80 square meters will run on July 28-31.

Companies from 12 countries are participating in 950 booths in the exhibition along with Iranians.

China, Korea, UK, Spain, Italy, Germany, Sweden, and Canada are among the countries that have representatives in the exhibition.

9156**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish