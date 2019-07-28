Iran sports minister lauds volleyball players' victory

In his message which was released on Sunday, Soltanifar appreciated Iranian players for their victory gift to Iranian nation.

Meanwhile, Iranian National Olympic Committee in a message congratulated Iranian players on their victory.

The Iranian players proved that they have the capacity to stand on the highest positions, it added.

Earlier Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said, “The solid victory of the Iranian youth in world volleyball competition promises a bright future for our volleyball.”

“I congratulate the nation and the hard-working tall players of the national team, their managers and coaches for this honorable success,” he added.

Iran beat Italy on Saturday night to win for the first time the FIVB Volleyball Men’s U21 World Championship 2019 final and be crowned the world champions.

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish