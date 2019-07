Abulfazl Isazai, 60kg, defeated the Mongolian athlete in 22 seconds, the Saudi Arabian one in 12 seconds, and Taipei one with ippon, the highest score a fighter can achieve in Japanese martial arts.

He was defeated by the Kyrgyz athlete in the final.

104 teenage boys and 72 teenage girls have participated in the event, which will finish on Sunday.

9417**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish