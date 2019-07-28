28 July 2019 - 12:29
Journalist ID: 1114
News Code 83414334
0 Persons

IKCO to put domestic engine on Peugeot 301 cars

IKCO to put domestic engine on Peugeot 301 cars

Tehran, July 28, IRNA – Iranian auto giant, Iran Khodro Company (IKCO), will put domestic engine EC5, an improved version of TU5 on Peugeot 301 cars, IKCO director Beigloo said on Sunday.

TU5, which is presently installed on Peugeot 206 and some types of Peugeot Pars, is very popular in Iran, Beigloo told IRNA economic correspondent on Sunday.   

EC5 engine has been developed by IKCO Engine Research Center, he said.  

It is for the first time that more than 60% of a foreign vehicle is being indigenized, Beigloo said, adding that some 80% of the car will be domestically produced within the next few months.  

Noting that the platform used for manufacturing Peugeot 301 cars is a new one, he said that the Iranian spare parts producers could adjust themselves with the modern technology despite the sanctions imposed on the country.  

The Electronic Central Unit (ECU) of the car includes an electronic board, ICs, and software, Beigloo said, adding that the board and the assembly line exist in Iran, while some ICs which are assembled on the boards are not produced in the country and there are just a handful of producers around the world.

However, he said that the Iranian defense industry is capable of producing these ICs. He added that their production may not be economically justifiable in the beginning but as the number of products grows up, it becomes economical too.

9341**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
6 + 3 =