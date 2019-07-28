Official: Iran prepared to launch satellite

Rezaei said that Iranian researchers have prepared the satellites in defiance of the US restrictions when equipment and technology are not available to Iran.

He said that the restrictions created by the US Economic Terrorism created incentives for Iranian researchers to work hard to promote science and technology and train experts in various fields, creating jobs and interconnect the countries which have space technology chain.

Based on the up-stream documents, the Iranian Space Research Center has drawn a roadmap for developing sentinel and telecommunications satellites and stratosphere platforms, he noted.

He added that the body is now cooperating with 11 universities and over 300 knowledge-based and private sector companies.

Iranian Space Research Center (ISRC) is affiliated with Iran’s Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (ICT) and was founded in 2012 based on the license issued by the Council of Higher Education Development in order to obviate needs of the country in the field of space science and technology, according to ISRC official website.

ISRC is a science-based, product-oriented and innovative organization that works in different aspects of Space science and technology from “Research and Development to Manufacturing and Test on Communications and Remote Sensing Satellites Projects and “Navigation and Positioning”.

ISRC goal is to obtain advanced space technology in order to develop space systems for domestic needs and cooperate with other countries in undertaking peaceful space activities.

