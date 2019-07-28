JCPOA Arbitral Commission convenes in Vienna

Iran has requested the Arbitral Commission of the JCPOA to convene to study Iranian complaint about EU renegade on the nuclear deal by following the US Economic Terrorism and not buying oil from Iran.

The JCPOA envisaged the Arbitral Commission for settlement of disputes in the process of implementation of the international Agreement.

EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini acknowledged the Iranian complaint, saying that the Instrument in Support of Trade Exchanges will cover up the Iranian oil deals with the EU partners.

The last meeting of the Arbitral Commission of the JCPOA was convened 30 days ago in Vienna during which INSTEX was unveiled and carried out several transactions.

Iran welcomed operation of INSTEX and said that the EU partners need to steer clear of the US Economic Terrorism and buy Iranian oil to salvage the JCPOA and that it is not acceptable for Iran to remain the only party to the nuclear deal.

The meeting comes several weeks after Iran announced its second phase of commitments reduction in response to the US unilateral withdrawal from the deal and re-imposing sanctions in stark contrast to the UN Security Council Resolution 2231 requiring to lift the international sanctions on Iran and the European signatories' inaction to fulfill their pledges.

Tehran is now exceeding the limit of uranium enrichment on the basis of the Articles 24 and 36 of the JCPOA.

The countdown started for the next phase of Iran's measures if the EU partners do not buy oil from Iran and proceed with the state of inaction preventing Iran from taking benefits from the JCPOA.

