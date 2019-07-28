Chaharghapi Fire Temple, Iran's Symbol of Sassanid Architecture

One of the monuments of the Historic Ensembles of Qasr-e-Shirin is Chaharghapi fire temple. his attraction is on the northern side of the town. Archeologists have described Chaharghapi fire temple (four-arched fire temple) historical monument as a square-shaped room.

Ghaharghapi (Charghapi) fire temple, meaning four doors, is one of the Sassanid fire temples located in the city of Qasar e shirin, which is located in the province of Kermanshah.

Historians believe that Ghaharghapi (Charghapi) historical monument is probably coincident with the influence of the Ottomans in this area, although this building was used by livestock farmers and craftsmen as a short-lived habit in the 4th and 5th centuries AH.

The dimensions of the room are 25 by 25 meters and the architects of that era have constructed it in a domed shape. What is available today from this historical building is a square construction whose dome is unfortunately lost.

Based on the relics archeologists have found in their excavations around the historic ensembles of Qasr-e-Shirin, one can easily infer that Sassanids have used this site as a temple to practice their religious rituals.

There are a number of rooms and spaces around the building, parts of which have been identified as the result of archaeological excavations in recent years.

The building was built using local materials such as stone carvings and gypsum plaster, but the dome was a brick buildingو Ghaharghapi (Charghapi) firetemple was one of the Iranian calendar monuments that was used to recognize the beginning of the seasons.

This monument from Sassanid era during the imposed war period suffered a lot.

Qasr-e-Shirin (Ghasr-e Shirin) lies at a distance of 692 km from Tehran and is located to the northwest of Kermanshah.

