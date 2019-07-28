Iran Taekwondokas bag 1 gold, 2 silver at Asian champs

The 10th Asian Junior Taekwondo Championships was underway with the attendance of 331 athletes for two days in Amman, Jordan.

Iranian squad consisting of Armin Hadi Pour (- 58kg), Farzan Ashourzadeh (- 63kg) and Sajjad Mardani (+ 87) attended the event.

Hadi Pour received a gold medal and Ashourzadeh and Mardani earned silver medals.

After hitting Jordan, Oman, Pakistan and Thailand, Hadi Pour ranked first.

Ashourzadeh overpowered Saudi Arabia and Jordan and advanced to final match.

He was then defeated by Turkey and received a silver medal.

Earlier, Iranian female taekwondo fighter Mobina Kolivand received a gold medal.

Kolivand in the weight category of – 42 kg stood in the first place.

After having rest in the first match, she defeated the Philippines 19-4.

Then she defeated South Korean rival 13-4 in the final match and grabbed a gold medal.

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish