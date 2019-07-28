28 July 2019 - 09:45
Iran Navy cmdr in Russia for talks on naval cooperation

Moscow, July 28, IRNA – Iran's Navy Commander Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi arrived in Saint Petersburg late on Saturday to hold talks with Russian officials on ways to develop naval cooperation.

During his three-day stay in Russia, Khanzadi is also to attend the Russian Navy Day ceremony on July 28 in which Russian President Vladimir Putin will take part.

Upon arrival, Khanzadi said his Russia visit is taking place at the invitation of his counterpart of the host country.

Naval agreement is also to be signed by the two countries, the commander noted, stressing that cooperation between the two powerful regional countries of Iran and Russia will surely bring good achievements that would help ensure naval security.

