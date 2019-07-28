Iran Navy cmdr in Russia for talks on naval cooperation

During his three-day stay in Russia, Khanzadi is also to attend the Russian Navy Day ceremony on July 28 in which Russian President Vladimir Putin will take part.

Upon arrival, Khanzadi said his Russia visit is taking place at the invitation of his counterpart of the host country.

Naval agreement is also to be signed by the two countries, the commander noted, stressing that cooperation between the two powerful regional countries of Iran and Russia will surely bring good achievements that would help ensure naval security.

