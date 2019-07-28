28 July 2019 - 09:40
Iran judoka earns bronze medal in Zagreb Grand Prix 2019

Tehran, July 28, IRNA – Iranian judo fighter Saeed Molaei received a bronze medal in Zagreb Grand Prix 2019 which was held in Croatia.

The event was held with the attendance of 636 athletes from 90 countries.

Molaei in the weight category of – 81 kg defeated Hungarian rival.

He also knocked out South Korean rival and overpowered Georgia to advance to semi-final match.

In semi-final stage, he was overshined by Canada and hit South Korea in qualifiers.

Molaei was earlier selected as the best judoka in 2018 Bundesliga.

Judo was created as a physical, mental and moral pedagogy in Japan, in 1882, by Jigoro Kano. It is generally categorized as a modern martial art which later evolved into a combat and Olympic sport.

