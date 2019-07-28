Iran judoka earns bronze medal in Zagreb Grand Prix 2019

The event was held with the attendance of 636 athletes from 90 countries.

Molaei in the weight category of – 81 kg defeated Hungarian rival.

He also knocked out South Korean rival and overpowered Georgia to advance to semi-final match.

In semi-final stage, he was overshined by Canada and hit South Korea in qualifiers.

Molaei was earlier selected as the best judoka in 2018 Bundesliga.

Judo was created as a physical, mental and moral pedagogy in Japan, in 1882, by Jigoro Kano. It is generally categorized as a modern martial art which later evolved into a combat and Olympic sport.

