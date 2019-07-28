28 July 2019 - 08:10
Journalist ID: 2374
News Code 83413904
1 Persons

Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on July 28

Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on July 28

Tehran, July 28, IRNA – The following headlines appeared in the English-language newspapers in the Iranian capital on Sunday:

**IRAN NEWS

- Tehran, Muscat discuss US economic terrorism

- Iranian cargo ship sinks in Caspian Sea

- Tehran offers one-year multiple-entry visas to Indians

** IRAN DAILY

- Zarif hosts Omani counterpart amid Persian Gulf tensions

- Iran’s six-month crude steel output shows 5.6% rise: WSA

- JCPOA Joint Commission to convene in Vienna today

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Missile tests natural: Source

- Zionist regime ‘main cause of terrorism in world’

- Atletico humble Real Madrid 7-3 in friendly

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Oman's Bin Alawi holds talks with Zarif

- Children impressed by “Am I a Wolf?” at Russia Insomnia animation festival   

- Iran to increase commercial attachés in region

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- 2019-20 budget steers clear of oil revenue

- Shares of state companies worth $733m on offer

- Trade with EU nosedives 75%

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
3 + 14 =