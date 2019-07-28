Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on July 28

**IRAN NEWS
- Tehran, Muscat discuss US economic terrorism
- Iranian cargo ship sinks in Caspian Sea
- Tehran offers one-year multiple-entry visas to Indians
- Zarif hosts Omani counterpart amid Persian Gulf tensions
- Iran’s six-month crude steel output shows 5.6% rise: WSA
- JCPOA Joint Commission to convene in Vienna today
- Missile tests natural: Source
- Zionist regime ‘main cause of terrorism in world’
- Atletico humble Real Madrid 7-3 in friendly
- Oman's Bin Alawi holds talks with Zarif
- Children impressed by “Am I a Wolf?” at Russia Insomnia animation festival
- Iran to increase commercial attachés in region
- 2019-20 budget steers clear of oil revenue
- Shares of state companies worth $733m on offer
- Trade with EU nosedives 75%
