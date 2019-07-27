Russia: Iran's nuclear actions can save deal

“Russia will stress that what Iran has been doing are within the deal to salvage it. This is what Russia will talk about at JCPOA joint commission on Sunday,” said Deputy Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov on Saturday cited by the TASS news agency.

Tehran has been reducing its nuclear commitments in response to the European states inaction to resist the US pressure.

Ryabkov added that if the European payment channel INSTEX is open to third countries and the channel buys Iranian crude, it could save the nuclear deal, also known as the JCPOA.

“We want to get to know the nature of the European statements on INSTEX being open to third countries and buying Iranian oil through that channel."

