Iran condemns Bahrain execution of protestors

“The Bahraini state’s sectarian move showed that they insist on their wrong policy of oppressing the protesters instead of choosing the path of wisdom and efforts to resolve the self-made crisis through popular conciliation,” said Iran Foreign Ministry’s Spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi.

Bahrain executed three people convicted in two separate cases.

Mousavi stressed that Bahrain’s security approach won’t help resolve the crisis in the Persian Gulf country.

Human rights groups had been warning against the execution of two men, Ali Mohamed Hakeem al-Arab and Ahmed Isa Ahmed Isa al-Malali.

Malali and Arab were convicted in a mass trial involving 60 people in January 2018. Both had exhausted all possible judicial appeals.

A last-minute appeal to stop their imminent execution was also issued by the UN special rapporteur on extrajudicial killings, Agnès Callamard.

Callamard said in a statement the men were allegedly tortured, prevented from attending their trial and were sentenced to death in absentia.

“Executing protesters for various reasons is the same worn-out approach. But the difference is that this time the Bahraini state has itself implemented the policy of eliminating the protestors instead of cooperating with terrorist groups,” Mousavi stressed.

