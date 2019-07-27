28 July 2019 - 00:41
Pres. Rouhani congratulates nat'l men's U21 volleyball team over historic win

Tehran, July 27, IRNA - Iranian President Hassan Rouhani celebrated the country’s national men’s U21 volleyball team’s victory in FIVB Men’s U21 Volleyball World Championship, congratulating the squad over the historic win. 

“The solid victory of the Iranian youth in world volleyball competition promises a bright future for our beloved volleyball,” tweeted Rouhani following the Iranian side’s historic victory in Bahrain on Saturday. 

“I congratulate the nation, hard-working tall players of the national team, their managers and coaches for this honorable success,” he added. 

Other high-profile Iranian authorities such as the Sports Minister Masoud Soltanifar and Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi also expressed their congratulation over the win. 

 Iran beat Italy on Saturday night to win for the first time the FIVB Volleyball Men’s U21 World Championship 2019 final and be crowned the world champions. 

