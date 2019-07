Hasan Janfeshan and Mehran Vaslati beat their Taiwanese and Thai rivals to cruise to the finals, but lost to South Korea, winning the silver medal.

Janfeshan, from Oshnavieh in Western Azarbajian Province, was injured in the eight-year Iraq-Iran War of 1980, has obtained 18 international medals since 2006.

