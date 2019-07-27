28 July 2019 - 00:10
Iran beats Italy to be crowned world champion in FIVB U21 men's volleyball

Tehran, July 27, IRNA - Iran beat Italy on Saturday night to win for the first time the FIVB Volleyball Men’s U21 World Championship 2019 final and be crowned the world champions. 

Iran defeated Italy 3-2 (25-17, 25-17, 25-23, 22-25, 12-15) to win the world title for the first time. 

 Italy and Iran came up with impressive victories in the semifinals on Friday to reach the title match. 

In the other semifinal encounter between Brazil and Iran, the latter came up with a straight-set (25-20, 25-14, 25-17) triumph, with Porya Yali and Amirhossein Esfandiar running the show with 18 and 14 points, respectively. Victor Aleksander Almeida Cardoso was the only player from the Brazilian side who hit the double-digit mark with 10 points.

