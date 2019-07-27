Iran beats Italy to be crowned world champion in FIVB U21 men's volleyball

Iran defeated Italy 3-2 (25-17, 25-17, 25-23, 22-25, 12-15) to win the world title for the first time.

Italy and Iran came up with impressive victories in the semifinals on Friday to reach the title match.

In the other semifinal encounter between Brazil and Iran, the latter came up with a straight-set (25-20, 25-14, 25-17) triumph, with Porya Yali and Amirhossein Esfandiar running the show with 18 and 14 points, respectively. Victor Aleksander Almeida Cardoso was the only player from the Brazilian side who hit the double-digit mark with 10 points.

