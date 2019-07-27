27 July 2019 - 23:49
Journalist ID: 2078
News Code 83413813
0 Persons

Iran ready to establish peace, security in Afghanistan: Envoy

Iran ready to establish peace, security in Afghanistan: Envoy

Kabul, July 27, IRNA - Iran’s Ambassador to Afghanistan says Tehran is ready to make every effort to establish peace and security in the neighboring country. 

“Iran always wishes that peace and security to be established in Afghanistan,” Iran’s envoy to Afghanistan Mohammad Reza Bahrami told Ariana Television Network. 

He said that Iran’s communication with the Taliban has always been submitted to the Afghan government. 

Bahrami told the Afghan media that Kabul government should be more involved in the negotiations with the Taliban. 

The Iranian diplomat criticized that Afghan government is kept in the dark by the US and other key negotiators.

9218**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
5 + 11 =