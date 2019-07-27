Iran ready to establish peace, security in Afghanistan: Envoy

“Iran always wishes that peace and security to be established in Afghanistan,” Iran’s envoy to Afghanistan Mohammad Reza Bahrami told Ariana Television Network.

He said that Iran’s communication with the Taliban has always been submitted to the Afghan government.

Bahrami told the Afghan media that Kabul government should be more involved in the negotiations with the Taliban.

The Iranian diplomat criticized that Afghan government is kept in the dark by the US and other key negotiators.

