President: Cyberspace threats should be minimized via nat'l information network



Addressing a meeting of High Council of Cyberspace late on Saturday, he added that passivity, both in using opportunities and countering cyberspace threats, will not prove effective.

Describing technology as a major section of social life, President Rouhani said, "Cyberspace threats should be minimized by using national information network."

"There is no way to be more effective and shorter than this," he stressed.

Iran's chief executive also called for making use of scientific and effective methods for protecting the country and society against the threats.

