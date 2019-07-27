Russian embassy officials meet with oil tanker crew of Stena Impero

By releasing the photos of a meeting between the Russian diplomats and Stena Impero’s oil tanker crew, the Russian embassy wrote on its Twitter account on Saturday, “Two embassy consular officers met with three Russian crew of Stena Impero tanker. The Russian citizens are in good health conditions, have no problem, and they can contact their families once a day."

The Russian embassy in Iran went on to say, "The sailors are still on the deck and the embassy is in contact with the Iranian authorities."

Iran's Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) seized control of the Stena Impero tanker last Friday for not observing maritime regulations in the Strait of Hormuz, at the entrance of the Persian Gulf.

The ship has since been held off the shore near Iran's southern port of Bandar Abbas.

The crew of the seized tanker Stena Impero are safe, the vessel’s owners said, after direct communication with them in Iran.

