Shiraz to host 18th Int'l Exhibition of Auto Parts

Managing director of the provincial International Exhibitions Company told reporters on Saturday that the event will be the second biggest following Tehran exhibition in the current Iranian calendar year.

Seyyed Mahmoud Mousavi added that representatives from Italy, France, Japan, South Korea, China, Turkey and Germany are to participate in the upcoming event.

A total of 105 Iranian and foreign companies will display their products in 350 pavilions, he said.

Meanwhile, Head of Shiraz Union of Auto Parts Sellers Seyyed Abdelhadi Khosrofar said that since auto parts are sensitive products, accredited Iranian and foreign companies have been allowed to take part in the exhibition.

