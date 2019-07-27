Source: Iran to perform missile test if necessary

Speaking to IRNA, he said carrying out missile tests by Iran is limited to its needs and will be done based on program.

He emphasized the fact that Iran missile power is quite defensive and is not against any country.

It is merely aimed at responding possible aggression against territorial integrity, he noted.

Iran needs no award from no power for its defense and regards defense as armed forces and government's responsibility.

Earlier, Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that Iran is not dependent on others in any area and that building missiles is just one example of the developments made by the Islamic Republic of Iran.

"Trump has repeatedly humiliated regional countries saying their security is for the US presence, while our country has created remarkable security in the region without dependence on others and with mere reliance on domestic capacities," the foreign minister added.

'The reason for the anger of the US and some other Western countries is that we build missile ourselves with reliance on our domestic experts and are not dependent on them," he reiterated.

