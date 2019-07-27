Iran gov’t spox congratulates Iran volleyball players' victory

In his Twitter message which was released on Saturday, Rabiei described Iranian players' advancement as a historic victory.

Iran trounced Brazil 3-0 in the semi-finals of 2019 FIVB Volleyball men’s U21 World Championships to advance to the final game of the tournament underway in Manama, Bahrain.

Behrouz Ataei’s men defeated their heavyweight rival in consecutive sets (25-20, 25-14 and 25-17) on Friday night.

The Iranian team, which has qualified for the final game of world championships after 12 years, is scheduled to play the final game against Italy on Saturday.

Russia and Brazil will also compete for the third place.

