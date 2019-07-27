Iran, China to expand scientific cooperation on addiction

The secretary of the Neuroscience Association of Iran Abbas Haqparast touched on the details of the workshop, and stated that this joint workshop is held between Iranian and Chinese scholars and professors aiming at developing and expanding the international cooperation among Asian countries.

Haqparast referred to providing the ground for the strengthening of joint basic and clinical research between the Chinese Psychology Research Institute, affiliated to the Academy of Sciences of this country and our country's scientific and research centers, among other goals of establishing the first joint workshop between the two countries in the field of addiction.

According to the Secretary of the Iranian Neuroscience Association, within the framework of planned policies, the association is trying to expand the scope of joint research projects among scholars and professors of the two countries and to further strengthen the scope for expanding bilateral cooperation in the field of science and technology.

The official said that "this international specialized workshop on addiction science is held with the support and cooperation of several other scientific and academic centers, including the brain mapping laboratory of Shahid Beheshti Universities of Medical Sciences and Tehran, Tarbiat Modarres University, Tehran University, Ferdowsi University of Mashad, and Laser and Plasma Research Institute of Shahid Beheshti University.

He noted that in this workshop, 13 leading Iranian and Chinese science and technology scholars will share their latest findings and information in the area of ​​addiction, and in this context, joint research projects will be organized with the establishment of specialized panels. Review and comment.

