Malaysia ready to invest in Alborz Province

Speaking in a meeting with the presiding board of Alborz Chamber of Commerce, Dato Rustam bin Yahaya said during his visit he was informed of Alborz potentials and its powerful markets and products.

Thanks to the existence of investment grounds in Alborz, Malaysia will be able to establish trade exchanges with Alborz in food industry and construction fields, he added.

He also referred to Alborz nearness to capital city, easy commuting and its facilities pertaining to storing basic materials, and said these facilities have paved the way for investment.

