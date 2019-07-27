"Economic Terrorism"; US permanent leverage

The leverage of tthe US sanctions, which was expected to be abandoned after the conclusion of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), still remains in the hands of White House officials. US President Donald Trump and his team, despite the unsuccessful experience of sanctions with the goal of subjugating some countries, including Iran, are still hoping for the effectiveness of this weapon.

Due to the growing scope of the US sanctions, “economic terrorism” has become an increasingly frequent term in Iran. A few days ago, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, during the conference on "Defending the United Nations Charter and International Law Norms" in Caracas, assessed the US sanctions as an example of economic terrorism.

Zarif, in the capital of Venezuela, emphasizing that what the United States is doing under the name of the sanctions, are not sanctions and is “economic terrorism” highlighted that “There is no ambiguity on this issue. Search the word terrorism. In the dictionary, terrorism defines the use of illegal violence or intimidation, especially against civilians, to pursue political goals. This is Google's definition of terrorism.” Iranian Foreign Minister went on to say, "So please stop the use of the term sanctions". The sanctions are a means to impose a rule of law. Sanctions have a legal backing, but what Americans do in the name of the sanctions is an economic terrorism. We need to use the term terrorism as something that the United States is already doing.

“Economic terrorism” is also an increasingly frequent term in the words of President Hassan Rouhani, who uses it at various opportunities; from Rouhani's telephone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron or during his visit to Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan to attend the summits of Shanghai and Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA).

The president also stressed during a cabinet meeting in mid-July that nobody must say that the US has sanctioned us because it is not a sanction, but a crime against humanity. If they were sanctioning some of our sensitive industries, it could be called a sanction, but when people's lives, food, and people's requirements are being sanctioned, the name is the crime against humanity and economic terrorism.

According to observers, the Iranian people are the main target of the White House. Trump and his team are seeking to exert pressure on Tehran to sit behind the negotiating table by intensifying anti-Iranian sanctions and increasing pressure on the people. Hence, even at the height of the White House's desire to negotiate with Tehran, the weapon of sanction is still in their hands. For example, Trump, concurrent with sending Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to Iran to mediate, put under sanction parts of Iran's petrochemical industry.

The sanction's insanity has so much overshadowed the foreign policy of the United States, especially with regard to Iran that Trump, despite the failure to yield result via it, still does not abandon this worn-out leverage. On Monday, June 24, he signed new sanctions on Iran in front of the news network in the White House. Before the signing of the sanctions order, Trump said the new sanctions are targeting the Iranian Leader and his office and prevent Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei from accessing financial resources.

The sanction's insanity in the White House is not just about Iran, and fewer countries in the planet can be found to be protected from the sanctions and economic constraints of the United States. It was in this connection that last September, the spokesman for the Kremlin Dmitry Peskov emphasized that "the sanction's insanity overwhelms Washington."

Therefore, even at the height of hope for improving relations with the United States, the US still uses sanctions against other countries. Like the sanctions against North Korea, despite the leaders of the two countries met several times and reached an agreement.

The bitter humor is that about two months ago, the United States seized North Korea's ship, Wise Honest, on the pretext of allegedly violating American laws and international sanctions. It was the first time that the United States seized one of Pyongyang cargo ships on the pretext of violating the sanctions rules.

The experience of the failed negotiations between the United States and North Korea has revealed the nature of the negotiations and agreement with Trump for other international actors. Therefore, the authorities of the Islamic Republic consider the lifting of the sanctions as a prelude to enter into negotiations with the United States, as was the case of the remarks by Rouhani two weeks ago, who stressed that "at this hour and at this moment, stop sanctions; we are ready to negotiate."

9455**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish