Iran, Russia to cooperate on non-ionizing radiation safety

Oleg Grigoryev, chairman of the Committee on Protection against Non-Ionizing Radiation of Russia, with the aim of increasing international cooperation and improving the scientific and technical capabilities of the Iranian Center of Nuclear Safety System, met with Hojjatollah Salehi, head of the center.

During the meeting, the two sides emphasized the expansion of cooperation in the fields of mutual interest, as well as discussing the development of cooperation between the two countries in the field of safety of non-ionizing radiation, including cellular antennas.

Grigoryev holds the highest scientific medal of the Russian Academy of Sciences and has specialized in scientific and research activities for over 25 years.

He has been a member of the World Health Organization’s Committee of IAC-EMF since 2005 as the representative of the Russian Federation.

He traveled to Iran at the invitation of the Center for Nuclear Safety System of Iran to participate in a scientific seminar in line with exchanging the latest scientific findings and the transfer of Russia's experience in this field.

