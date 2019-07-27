"A Separation" by Iranian director among 100 best movies

"Indiewire" has put 'A Separation' on its list of 100 films that influenced the world in 2010s.

A Separation (2011) made by Asghar Farhadi for the first time in the history of the cinema of Iran won the Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film in 2012.

The film depicts the life of an Iranian middle-class couple who are getting separated.

Leila Hatami and Peyman Maadi were also designated by Indiewire as the two actors who made the film possible.

The website has described Hatami as the "key engine" of the movie.

'A Separation', according to the Indiewire, "fully realizes the painful inertia of a relationship in free fall."

