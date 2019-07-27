27 July 2019 - 15:19
Journalist ID: 1842
News Code 83413317
0 Persons

Iranian documentary wins award in Serbia

Iranian documentary wins award in Serbia

Rasht, July 27, IRNA – The documentary made by Iranian director received special prize of jury at the 28th Festival of TV Ethnological Film, Kosovo, Serbia.

Reza Majlesi's 30-minuite, The Meeting, original titled ‘Pishasho’, is about the everyday difficulties of a hardworking rural old woman and a traditional ceremony that takes place in Gilan province, northern Iran, one day before Ramadan in order to welcome the fasting month.

The movie had received the grand prix at the short documentary competition 4th Apricot Tree Ujan International Film Festival in Armenia last year.

Majlesi had already won a prize in a film festival for children and teenagers in Cucuta.

9417**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
7 + 7 =