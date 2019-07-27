Iran, Azerbaijan willing to cooperate on humanitarian services

During the meeting, the Azerbaijani official expressed satisfaction with enhanced cooperation between the two countries on different areas.

Hasanov stressed the need to boost cooperation on advancing humanitarian services in addition to economic cooperation between the two countries.

Referring to the role of the late president of Azerbaijn Heydar Aliyev to expand ties between Tehran and Baku, Hassanov said that this policy is still being pursued by the incumbent President Ilham Aliyev.

Noting that real friendship becomes evident during tough times, the official hailed the humanitarian aid of Iran’s Red Crescent Society to Azeri refugees during Karabakh conflict.

The Iranian side said for his part that Iran is eager to promote cooperation with Azerbaijan on different areas.

