Symmetry of trans-Atlantic rowdies

Johnson's selection as the UK prime minister aroused a wave of comparing him with US Trump; many named him the Trump of the UK.

The issue has aroused worry in Europe too because it is believed that Johnson will taint Europe's policies by taking up policies like those of the US president.

Johnson insists on implementing Brexit, which will be costly for the British economy and will make London to find confident partners to make up for the capital loss. This may push London closer to the US.

Trump said, “They’re saying Britain Trump. They call him Britain Trump and people are saying that’s a good thing. They like me over there. That’s what they wanted. That’s what they need."

There are some unignorable facts about the two heads of states: In 2016, Trump became the president and Johnson started a new era in his political life with supporting the Brexit, which helped him become the prime minister.

New York Times wrote on Tuesday, "Since the start of the Trump administration, Britain has helped lead the quiet resistance to a president upending American foreign policy and straining the trans-Atlantic alliance."

"That may change with Boris Johnson’s ascent to the post of prime minister of Britain on Wednesday. With his showmanship, his fondness for broad declarations and his transactional politics, Mr. Johnson, or “BoJo” as he is commonly known, is cut from Trumpian cloth."

“Britain is in an existential crisis, and the U.S. is in a form of crisis,” said R. Nicholas Burns, one of the top State Department officials under former President George W. Bush. “Both of their leaders are mercurial, and they’re entirely unpredictable.”

It is interesting that the two leaders have isolation on agenda: Trump talked about pulling out of international agreements, even NATO, upon taking office; and Johnson has been following Brexit even before entering 10 Downing Street.

The question is now if Johnson's premiership can deepen ties between the UK and its colonial offshoot, the US.

When withdrawing from Iran nuclear deal, lambasting NATO, and threatening Huwei, the Chinese multinational technology giant, London chose a different path than that of Washington, about which Trump kept badgering Theresa May, former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

The two leaders may get closer than they already are, a sign of which can be their reaction to leaked cables written by British ambassador to Washington, Sir Kim Darroch, who d described Trump as “clumsy and inept."

However, CNN wrote, "Johnson was not always President Trump's friend."

Though Trump has called him a friend, Johnson blasted Trump in December 2015 after the billionaire businessman implied that areas of London were dangerous due to radicalization while Johnson was mayor of the city, saying, "The only reason I wouldn't visit some parts of New York is the real risk of meeting Donald Trump," CNN wrote.

Trump's recent remarks indicated that he and Johnson have reconciled the differences, at least for now. Trump said, "We have a really good man is going to be the Prime Minister of the UK now. Boris Johnson. Good man. He's tough and he's smart."

Regarding the first joint press conference of Trump and Johnson, USA today wrote on Tuesday that the event will be "fascinating to watch because they are both showmen."

The USA Today wrote that because the two countries have had "special relationship" and decades of close economic and military ties, "Johnson's ascension would not dramatically change the flavor of Britain's US partnership".

That's why, as Matt Beech, the director of the Center for British Politics at the University of Hull, put it, it doesn't really matter who occupies "No. 10."

Beech said that when "it all boils down," Johnson, like Hunt, May, David Cameron and other senior mainstream British politicians of recent years, "all realize" they need to get on with the world's most powerful nation and leader. They need to get on with Trump, the USA Today wrote.

According to New York Times, Iran's issue can be an important test for Johnson's intimacy to the White House.

