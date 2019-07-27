27 July 2019 - 13:35
Pakistani Senator advises PM Imran to protect ties with Iran

Islamabad, July 27, IRNA -- Senior Pakistani politician and the head of Pakistan-Iran parliamentary friendship group in Senate believes the recent visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Washington should not impact our ties with Iran.

In an interview with Jang Urdu newspaper Senator Lieutenant General (retd) Abdul Qayyum said that PM Imran should make all efforts to protect ties with Iran.

He said that some friendly countries had lobbied for PM Imran visit to the US however we believe that the visit proved to be useful in resolving differences between Islamabad and Washington.

The lawmaker said that Pakistan should continue to enhance its ties with Iran and PM Imran should ensure that.

Earlier Pakistan ٖForeign Ministry Spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal responding to a question at his weekly news briefing had said our relationship with the US does not impact other relationships and there would be no effect of PM's visit to Washington on Pakistan-China and Pakistan-Iran relations.

