Omani FM in Tehran for consultations

Oman's Foreign Minister Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdullah is in Tehran to hold talks with Iran's Foreign Minister Javad Zarif on the major regional developments.

Last week, Oman's Foreign Ministry had announced that the visit will be made as a part of the two Middle Eastern countries' bilateral relations and the ongoing consultations between Tehran and Muscat.

According to the statement, regional developments will also be discussed in Tehran.

The visit comes three months after the foreign minister's latest visit to Tehran.

