Syria to kick out uninvited foreign forces: Lawmaker

Salloum Salloum said, "All forces that are on Syria's soil without the country's request, are considered aggressors and occupiers."

Therefore, he said, according to the international law, we reserve the right to kick them out of Syria through any possible means.

"It is reasonable that the Syrian government regard any military presence on its soil without coordination with Damascus as aggression and occupation," he reiterated.

Commenting on the issue of Syrian refugees, he said, the US is trying to portray Syria as being overwhelmed by insecurity so that the refugees do not return to their country.

Washington seems to be trying to pressure Damascus to prevent the political solution be realized, he said.

Syria has been engaged in a war with terrorism since eight years ago, when the opposition uprising gave way to hostile states in the region and the West to embolden the terrorist groups and create new ones. Many Syrian people fled the violence and took refuge in neighboring countries, such as Lebanon and Jordan.

Speaking on the relations between Tehran and Damascus, Salloum said that Iran and Syria have strategic ties that will not be affected by any third party.

Iran's leadership and people stood by Syria in fighting terrorism, with unlimited aid that is an indication of fraternal relations between the two countries.

"We see Iranian people as our real supporters in the conflict, but, many of those parties that were expected to support Syria, abandoned us," the Syrian legislator said.

He added that the seizure of an Iranian tanker under the pretext of selling oil to Syria is a vain attempt to prevent Iran from backing Damascus in fighting terrorism.

He described the stances of the US President Donald Trump on the nuclear deal, Salloum said, it is clear that he behaved childishly in his policies against the deal.

"Iran is rightful to reduce its commitments to the deal after it honestly fulfilled all obligations for one year after the states parties to the JCPOA renegade on their commitments," he said.

Salloum cited close relationship between terrorist groups and the Israeli regime, saying, "Relationship is evident to everybody, and it is also obvious that the Zionists attacked Syria several times to support the terrorists."

"Syria has the right to duly react to the aggression, but currently the main goal of Syrian government is to fight terrorist groups until the security is fully restored in all parts of the country," he said.

Damascus will not abandon its citizens and will keep on easing their return to their own hometowns and villages, he said adding that Syrian forces have carried out clean-up operations in many parts of the country against terrorist groups.

9156**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish