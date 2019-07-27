Brazil begins fueling Iranian stranded vessels

A day after Brazil’s top court ordered state-run oil company Petrobras to fuel the two Iranian cargo ships that have been unable to leave the port of Paranagua for nearly two months, the company have begum fueling the Iranian vessels, according to a source with the knowledge of the case.

Petrobras refused to refuel two Iranian grain vessels stranded on the Brazilian coast due to US sanctions holding up sales of fuel needed for their return trips.

Iranian Sepid shipping company took legal action with the Brazilian court of justice to thwart applying US sanctions on fueling cargo ships.

The two vessels had carried cargo to Brazil from Iran two months ago.

