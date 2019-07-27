Iran aiming to manage US sanctions behavior: Adviser

"Negotiations are a tool, not an end," wrote Director of Iranian Center for Strategic Studies Hesameddin Ashena, who is also an adviser to President Hassan Rouhani, adding a tool is neither good nor bad per se.

The calculation of the national interests is the thing that makes the talks justifiable, he wrote.

"We will use all the tolls at hand to reach our goal."

Washington has been using sanctions to align other countries' policies with the US' for a long time.

In 2015, Iran that had been under US sanctions for 40 years got rid of them through diplomacy and negotiations in the framework of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action endorsed by the UN Security Council Resolution 2231 requiring to lift the entire international sanctions against Iran.

In May 2018, US President Donald Trump pulled his country out of the JCPOA and re-imposed sanctions on Iran.

The US Department of Treasury has enforced plan to bring Iran oil sales to zero in total disregard of the United Nations Charter requiring sovereignty equality of the member states.

