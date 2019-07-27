Trump trying to woo Pakistan to ensure exit from Afghanistan

One can see a major shift in US policy towards Pakistan especially after Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to Washington.

Earlier President Trump had accused Pakistan of duplicity, being part of the US-led alliance in Afghanistan while furtively supporting the Taliban drawing a strong response from Pakistani PM.

Both the US and Pakistan have been strategic partners, but their relationship has been likened to a roller coaster ride with numerous ups and downs.

In a recent development the US State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to Pakistan for Technical Security Team in continued support of the F-16 program for an estimated cost of 125 million dollars.

The government of Pakistan had requested a continuation of technical support services; U.S. Government and contractor technical and logistics support services; and other related elements of logistics support to assist in the oversight of operations in support of the Pakistan Peace Drive advanced F-16 program.

The United States has also assured Pakistan that it will soften its travel advisory, enabling Islamabad to attract foreign investors.

Chief of Pakistan’s Jamaat-e-Islami Senator Sirajul Haq has said nothing big should be expected from the Trump-Imran meeting.

In a statement he said the meeting between the US president and Pakistani prime minister was a formality and nobody should have any misgiving about that.

He said the US president would be friendly only when the other side toed the US line. Sirajul Haq said the US needed Pakistan’s help after its defeat in Afghanistan.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said Prime Minister shouldn’t make promises regarding Afghanistan which it would find hard to keep later on.

The PPP chief said if Pakistan failed to fulfil its promises on Afghanistan then the US will make the country its scapegoat.

So far, one fact that has been established is that without Pakistan, the US cannot resolve the Afghan problem.

